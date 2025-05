About 25,000 Eversource customers in Boston lost power on Wednesday afternoon due to an outage at one of their substations in Andrews Square, a company spokesperson said.

The outage was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Eversource spokesperson Kaitlyn Woods said the substation serves South Boston and the South End.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They said they expect power to be restored shortly. As of 4 p.m., the outages were already down to about 3,000 or so.

No further details were immediately available.