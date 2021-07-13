Abused, Abandoned Randolph Dog to Undergo Surgery Tuesday

An abused dog that was found abandoned Monday in Randolph, Massachusetts, will undergo surgery to amputate his shattered hind leg Tuesday.

"There's no chance of viably keeping the leg attached," Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said. "It bothers me people would leave an animal in this condition."

Several employees of a nearby gym found the young chihuahua mix in a parking log at the corner of High Street and Scanlon Drive around 1 a.m., police said, and turned him over to the Norfolk Massachusetts Animal Control and Shelter. Randolph police are now searching for the owner and whoever abused the animal.

Police said Monday that the dog had been abused and will require "major surgery." The dog is also underweight and has an eye injury, according to Norfolk animal control.

Eric Weloth, one of several gym employees in who found the young chihuahua mix abandoned and abused on a late-night shift, said he couldn't bear to just leave the dog there.

"It looked like it needed help, so that's what I wanted to do," Weloth said. "We noticed that was just kind of sitting out there in the middle of the parking lot. It had a crate next to it and a red blanket that it seemed to be clinging onto."

"It was like one in the morning. I can't believe somebody would do that, I'm just happy we were there," said Daniel Yameen, who also found the dog.

There is no animal control officer in Randolph, so a police officer on scene helped Weloth coax the young dog back into the crate with food.

Weloth kept the dog at his Norfolk home overnight and gave him food and water until his local animal control office opened in the morning.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call Randolph police at (781) 963-1212 or the Norfolk Massachusetts Animal Control and Shelter at (508) 528-3232, option 7.

Animal control says they're already getting calls to adopt this dog. They also say there are no official fundraisers for this dog just yet, warning people not to donate to any scam fundraisers.