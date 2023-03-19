Abused Pit Bull Puppies Abandoned in Salem

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after several pit bull puppies showing signs of abuse and neglect were abandoned Sunday morning in Salem, Massachusetts, police said.

The Salem Police Department says it received several reports of the puppies being abandoned at various locations throughout the city early Sunday when temperatures were in the 20s and low 30s with wind chills as cold as the teens.

According to police, two dogs were recovered from the North Street/Federal Street area, and two more were recovered from the Proctor Street area. One more puppy was reportedly abandoned in that area and may still be on the loose.

The dogs that were abandoned are malnourished and dehydrated, police said. The puppies also showed signs of having been abused and neglected, and police confirmed they are investigating this as a case of animal cruelty.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been notified, police added.

Anyone with information on whoever is responsible for abandoning the puppies is asked to please contact detectives at 978-745-9700, Salem police dispatch at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

This investigation is active and ongoing.