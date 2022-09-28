Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
green line

Accident Delays Service on Green Line Along Commonwealth Avenue

Service has been suspended amid the morning commute between Babcock Street and Blandford Street

By Matt Fortin

MBTA green line sign

Service is delayed Wednesday morning along part of the Green Line's B branch due to an accident, according to the MBTA.

Service was temporarily suspended between Babcock Street and Blandford Street, the MBTA said online just before 6 a.m. That stretch of Green Line travels along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Service has since resumed, but commuters should still expect delays.

The delays are due to an "accident blocking traffic" near BU Central, according to the transit agency.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Commuters who are impacted can use the Route 57 bus as an alternative.

More Boston News

hurricane ian 20 hours ago

Hurricane Ian Complicates Travel Between Boston and Florida

parking garage collapse 17 hours ago

Demolition Company in Fatal Government Center Garage Collapse Fined $1.2M, OSHA Says

This article tagged under:

green lineMBTACommonwealth AvenueBabcock StreetBlanford Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us