Accident Delays Service on Green Line Along Commonwealth Avenue

Service is delayed Wednesday morning along part of the Green Line's B branch due to an accident, according to the MBTA.

Service was temporarily suspended between Babcock Street and Blandford Street, the MBTA said online just before 6 a.m. That stretch of Green Line travels along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Service has since resumed, but commuters should still expect delays.

Green Line B Branch: Service suspended between Babcock St and Blandford St due to an accident blocking service. Please use Route 57 as an alternate. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2022

The delays are due to an "accident blocking traffic" near BU Central, according to the transit agency.

Commuters who are impacted can use the Route 57 bus as an alternative.