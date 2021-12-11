Accused Carjacker Caught at Worcester Dunkin Donuts

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, said they have made an arrest Saturday for a carjacking that they say happened on Water Street early Friday morning.

Police said that on Friday at about 1:35 a.m. they went to Water Street for a report of a stolen car. They said that a Subaru Forester had been parked and left running when a Worcester man identified as Anthony Vinton, 27, opened the car door and got in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses told police that when the owner of the car confronted Vinton and yelled at him to get out of her car, Vinton pushed her to the ground and drove away. The owner had never seen Mr. Vinton before and he did not have permission to use the vehicle, according to police.

Police said they found Vinton at the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through on Grafton St. where he was arrested.

Police said that he did not have a driver’s license, and was charged with carjacking, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and assault and battery.

He will be arraigned in court at a later date.