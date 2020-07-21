Local

Thomas Latanowich

Attorney Says Yarmouth Police Sgt.'s Accused Killer Shouldn't Face First Degree Murder Charge

The hearing is expected to focus on pre-trial motions and possibly setting a trial date for Thomas Latanowich

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

The man charged with killing a Massachusetts police sergeant attempting to serve an arrest warrant two years ago on Cape Cod is in court on Tuesday.

Thomas Latanowich, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon on April 12, 2018, as he was serving a warrant at a Marstons Mills home.

Gannon's dog was also shot, but survived.

Tuesday's hearing in Barnstable Superior Court was expected to focus on pre-trial motions and possibly setting a trial date, according to the MetroWest Daily News. The hearing is expected to last a full day.

Latanowich's lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr., argued Tuesday that his client should not face first degree murder charges, but possibly involuntary manslaughter or second degree murder. He said the grand jury pool was "poisoned" by information about Latanowich's criminal past.

"There's no evidence he planned to shoot a police officer that day, no evidence he was lying in wait," Krowski said. "There's evidence he was certainly scared, evidence there was a large police presence."

Prosecutors are expected to call at least two police officers and several civilians during the hearing.

Thomas LatanowichCape CodSean GannonYarmouthNero
