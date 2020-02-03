Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

ACLU, Other Groups to Protest ‘Extreme Abuse’ at Mass. Prison Following Attack on Officers

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

120309 Shirley Prison Exterior
Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups were set to hold a rally Monday in response to what they call a "campaign of extreme abuse" against prisoners at a Shirley prison following an attack on correctional officers last month.

The groups claim correctional officers are subjecting prisoners at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center punishments including forced kneeling and beatings as well as reduced meals and bathing.

The claims come after three correctional officers were assaulted on Jan. 10, which marked the second violent outbreak at the maximum security prison since August.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather new england 16 mins ago

Storm Could Deliver 6 Inches of Snow to Parts of Region This Week

lifestyle 2 hours ago

50 Great Things Happening This Week In and Around Boston

The rally was set to be held at the Massachusetts State House at 12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsaclu
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us