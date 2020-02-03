ACLU, Other Groups to Protest ‘Extreme Abuse’ at Mass. Prison Following Attack on Officers

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups were set to hold a rally Monday in response to what they call a "campaign of extreme abuse" against prisoners at a Shirley prison following an attack on correctional officers last month.

The groups claim correctional officers are subjecting prisoners at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center punishments including forced kneeling and beatings as well as reduced meals and bathing.

The claims come after three correctional officers were assaulted on Jan. 10, which marked the second violent outbreak at the maximum security prison since August.

The rally was set to be held at the Massachusetts State House at 12 p.m.