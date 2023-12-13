Acting Cannabis Control Commission chair speaks on agency's current challenges

The Massachusetts Cannabis Commission continues to be embroiled in controversy, from the suspension of its chairwoman to concerns that the body has not followed through on its regulatory promises and obligations to the promises made when the industry first launched in the state.

The majority of people we contacted in the Massachusetts cannabis space said they do not believe the current commission is capable of effective management of the industry.

On the eve of a consequential commission meeting, acting chair Ava Callender Concepcion gave her take on the widely held view that she and her colleagues are not managing well.

"I can see that. I can see the narrative that’s been carried from public statements and documents that were released. If that was it, I’d probably agree with them. But I live it. I work here. And I know what we’re doing," she told NBC10 Boston.

"There’s definitely an external narrative that’s happening but internally we continue to do what we need to to," she added.

She said she tries not to let those outside factors affect her ability to deliver to the people she serves.

“I’m a public servant, I’m a public official I work for the people of the commonwealth. And I also need to make sure that the people that are in this industry are able to operate in a way that is lucrative for them as well."

Commission chair Shannon O'Brien was suspended in September for what the state treasurer has described as racially insensitive comments. There's an investigation underway, while the work of the commission continues without her. At Thursday's commission meeting in Worcester, major decisions are expected in one of the busiest agendas of the year.

The regulator who has stepped in for O'Brien said she didn't know if the suspension was the right call.

"But I think we owe it to the staff and we owe it to the people who have had their own interactions and have come forward and reported on them to do a good job of taking them seriously and looking into it," Concepcion said.

O'Brien was suspended with pay in September. Concepcion has served as acting chair since then. Thursday's meeting will determine whether she continues in that role.

Other cannabis regulations up for review

The leadership of the commission is just one of the concerns before the group.

Business owners with a license to deliver pot in Massachusetts expect several game-changing decisions. The most pressing item is whether commissioners will drop the requirement for two agents in the vehicle for every delivery. Business owners argue the rule is onerous and costly, straining their viability. Concepcion agrees with dropping the requirement.

“I’m in support of removing that second agent. It was really critical to get the opinion of public safety officials who are working that space because there were public safety concerns. But there are other security provisions that are in place."

Only entrepreneurs in an equity category are eligible for a delivery license and some say the multi-agent rule is unfair.

Other delivery rules are up for review tomorrow. More than 100 Massachusetts cities and towns ban recreational pot delivery. The commission is reviewing whether they can supersede those local bans.

Other changes up for debate are increasing the license cap from two to three, and allowing repackaging of wholesale purchases.

Gibran Washington, who has been appointed CEO at cannabis business Ethos, will be the first Black person to run a company of this type and says as a user who saw first-hand the effects of the war on drugs, he brings a fresh perspective.