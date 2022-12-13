Body Found in Apparent Homicide Near Home in Stoughton, DA Says

The body of a person who was apparently killed has been found on the property of a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, officials said Tuesday.

The body was found in a building on the property of a residence on Park Street, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. No details were provided about the person who was apparently killed beyond that she was female.

Local and state police are investigating, prosecutors said. More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Stoughton police had earlier said the situation on Park Street near 5th Street was "an active crime scene," but didn't elaborate, beyond that there was not believed to be a threat to the public.

We have a large police presence on Park Street near 5th street where there is an active crime scene. At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the area. We will make a statement later today. Follow this Twitter page for updates. #Stoughton — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) December 13, 2022

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.