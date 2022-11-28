Local

nantucket

Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport

By Matt Fortin

Vacation Week Nantucket

The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area.

Based on social media posts from the airport's twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief.

A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at the airport following the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Additional information has not been released yet.

