Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport

The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area.

Based on social media posts from the airport's twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief.

A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at the airport following the fire.

Active fire at airport. Cause unknown. Airport closed at this time. — Nantucket Airport (@AirportACK) November 28, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Additional information has not been released yet.