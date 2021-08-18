Local

Needham

Person Stabbed, Man Arrested at Needham Restaurant Supply Store, Police Say

Officers were called to the scene, Restaurant Depot on First Avenue, and were able to take the suspected attacker into custody -- he was still inside, police said

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

A person was stabbed and a 65-year-old man arrested at a restaurant supply store in Needham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, police said.

Angel Cartagena Resto, of Dorchester, faces charges of assault with intent to murder and battery with a dangerous weapon for incident, which took place just before 2 p.m., Needham police said.

Officers were called to the scene, Restaurant Depot on First Avenue, and were able to take Cartagena Resto into custody -- he was still inside, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a Boston hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cartagena Resto had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

No further information was immediately available.

