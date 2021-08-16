Local

Active Police Investigation Underway in Malden

Massachusetts State Police referred to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office for further information

By Nia Hamm

Police were actively investigating a crime scene overnight at a house on Presley Street in Malden, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police were called to help local authorities, including detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, state police Crime Scene Services, and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section to map the scene. The incident is not a car crash, state police noted.

Massachusetts State Police referred to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office for further information. Ryan's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

