Lynn

Active search for missing 17-year-old from Lynn

Lynn police say 17-year-old Brian Lopez hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lynn Police/Facebook

There's a search underway Sunday for a missing teen in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lynn police say 17-year-old Brian Lopez hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, Lopez spends a great deal of time in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

The Lynn police and fire departments and Massachusetts State Police are all actively searching for Lopez. Further details were not immediately shared.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us