BOSTON

Active Technical Rescue Underway in Boston, 2 Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries

Two people were reportedly hit by a dump truck and fell into a trench at what appears to be a construction site of some sort

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Emergency crews are at the scene of what is being described as an active technical rescue at what appears to be some sort of construction site in Boston on Wednesday morning.

The rescue operation is taking place in the area of 190 High St. in the city's Financial District. The incident was first reported at 8:08 a.m.

Officials said two people were reportedly hit by a dump truck and fell into a trench, suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

Aerial video from the scene shows a crane and emergency personnel centered around what looks like a dump truck.

Boston police said High Street between Oliver Street and the John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road is closed as a result of the rescue operation.

No further information was immediately available.

