Acton Police Officers Accused of Inappropriate Conduct Resign

Two Acton officers who were accused of misconduct by a former high school student have resigned following disciplinary hearings, the town manager and police chief announced Friday.

Investigations into officers Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo after a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they had been the victim of inappropriate conduct by the officers, in separate incidents, when they each worked as a school resource officer. However, the investigation found other incidents, unrelated to the high school or any students, that led to charges against each officer, town officials said.

Russell resigned after a disciplinary hearing in August amid accusations that there was explicit material found on his town-issued cell phone. Town officials said this was not connected to the original misconduct report that led to the investigation. Russell was hired in January 2016 and had been on leave since March.

Eracleo also resigned after an August disciplinary hearing. In his case, he was accused of conduct unbecoming of an officer and other policy violations, including potential conflict of interest cases. Eracleo had been with the department since May 2005 and was also placed on leave in March.

"The results of a diligent and multi-faceted investigation found that two members of the Acton Police Department betrayed the trust and faith of the public they were sworn to protect," Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows wrote in a release. "The Acton Police Department can only be successful if it is viewed as legitimate and trustworthy in the eyes of the people it serves, and today should send a clear message about our intentions as a public safety agency."

Town Manager John Mangiaratti also released a statement that reads:

"This was a deeply unsettling case, but I am grateful for the work of Chief Burrows, the Acton Police Department command staff and the outside investigator who provided a thorough finding of fact in this matter. My belief is that the officers who serve with the Acton Police Department are good, self-sacrificing people who come to work every day trying to make a difference and improve people's lives. These two individuals represent the exception, rather than the rule."

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission was notified of the investigations and the resignations.

Specific details on what the investigations found have not been released at this time.