Acton police supervisor on leave over handling of OUI investigation of retired officer

A police supervisor in Acton, Massachusetts, was placed on leave over how a drunk driving investigation involving a retired officer from another community was handled.

The Acton Police Department said the situation stemmed from an incident early Saturday morning on Main Street. Two officers, one of whom was being trained, did a check of a liquor store parking lot shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The officers found the driver of a Toyota Highlander, which was running in the parking lot and had a "severely flat" tire, smelled of alcohol. They also found an open can of Twisted Tea in a cup holder, police said. They called and requested that a supervisor respond.

The supervisor — whose name was not released — brought the driver home and told the officer to bring his passenger to her home, according to the department.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The following day, Acton Police Chief James Cogan and other police leaders reviewed the situation and decided to file charges against the driver, accusing him of operating under the influence and possession of an open container.

Police said that because he has been summonsed to Concord District Court and no criminal complaint has been issued, "the suspect is only able to be identified as a 64-year-old Acton man who is a retired police official."

The department did not say why it was not identifying the supervisor, who was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

"The Acton Police Department is a modern, state-accredited police department, and the laws we swear to apply to our residents apply equally to current and former members of law enforcement agencies," Cogan said in a statement. "Our public rightly demands that we enforce the law evenly, and we will conduct a full and thorough review of the handling of the situation that unfolded early Saturday morning."

No further details were immediately available.