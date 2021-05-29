Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Enter Anger Management Therapy Related to 2020 Altercation

The case stems from a June 2020 run-in during which the actor allegedly took a man's hat following a verbal altercation that turned physical.

By City News Service

In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been allowed to enter a 12-month diversion program in a criminal case in which he is charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

The 34-year-old actor on Thursday was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the alleged victim and the location of the alleged incident on the 4000 block of West Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, and not to own or possess any weapons, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

LaBeouf also was ordered to participate in at least one therapy session per week that addresses anger management, utilize an alcohol-monitoring device, be randomly tested for alcohol intake, continue to participate in a 12-step program and not to use any force or violence, according to the City Attorney's Office.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing Dartmouth Woman

sharks 5 hours ago

‘I First Thought It Was a Whale': Researcher Who Shot Video of Giant Shark Recalls Experience

The case stems from a June 2020 run-in during which the actor allegedly took a man's hat following a verbal altercation that turned physical.

LaBeouf's film credits include "Disturbia," "Honey Boy," "The Peanut Butter Falcon" and "Pieces of a Woman."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngeleschargesShia LaBeouf
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us