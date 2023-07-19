Actors rally at Boston Common in support of SAG-AFTRA strike

Marching side by side, union members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, took to the Boston Common Wednesday after failing to reach a deal with Hollywood's biggest studios - Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“We have actors here that are working hard that represent SAG. Hollywood is not the only game in town. Even though we love Hollywood but Hollywood East is here! Right here in New England, right here in Boston and we’re here to fight for our rights!" actor Naheem Garcia said.

Thousands of screenwriters have been on the picket lines since early May. The actors' strike will slow Hollywood down even further, with many productions unable to shoot. Actors and writers are simultaneously striking for the first time in 60 years. They have said they are willing to continue the fight for the long run.

“It was not something we wanted to do. We did not want to do it. And we understood how many people we would put out of work. Hundreds of thousands of people," one marcher told NBC10 Boston.

People like Naheem Garcia, an actor whose voice you can hear delivering the Embrace Memorial audio walking tour. Garcia and many others are strongly opposed to the use of AI to generate their image - without actors' consent.

“Make sure you compensate me for what you’re using. Don’t get to use me up and throw me away and then not compensate me. That’s not right," Garcia said.

Actors are also demanding increased pay and residuals, which is the money they're paid when shows or movies they're in reair.

“Those residuals are not very good in streaming. You don’t get as many network reruns. You don’t get as many syndications.”

It's a fight they're maintaining to establish a precedent for tomorrow and years ahead in Hollywood.

The studios have said hat they are prepared to allow the writers' strike to continue until the striking writers are financially desperate, and don't intend to speak with them for months.