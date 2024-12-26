2 dead in Christmas morning Acushnet house fire are identified

The elderly woman and man who died in a house fire on Christmas Day in Acushnet, Massachusetts, have been identified, and the blaze was found to be accidental.

Leo Lyonnais, 89, and Annette Lyonnais, 87, were identified Thursday by state and local fire and police officials as the two people killed in a burning Garfield Street home early on the morning of the holiday.

Investigators couldn't determine what caused the blaze, saying they found a wood stove and a wall outlet where a multi-prong adapter was plugged in at the part of the home where the fire originated. Despite not finding an official cause of the blaze, it's not considered suspicious, the officials said.

"All of us here at the Acushnet Fire Department again want to offer our condolences to the Lyonnais family," Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland said in a statement.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the building, a two-and-a-half story multifamily home when firefighters and police arrived after being called about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, officials have said. Another resident of the building was able to get out after a neighbor, seeing the fire, banged on his door.

A firefighter who was taken to the hospitalized was being monitored and is expected to recover.