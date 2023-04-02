Adam Duvall Became First MLB Player to Achieve These Feats in Red Sox' Win

Duvall became first MLB player to ever achieve these feats in Red Sox' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not only did Adam Duvall complete the Boston Red Sox' comeback against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a walk-off home run in the ninth inning, he also made MLB history in a couple different ways.

After the Orioles botched a potential game-ending flyout to left field hit by Masataka Yoshida, Duvall stepped up to the plate with two outs and needing a single to complete the cycle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But he ended the game instead with a homer that barely cleared the Green Monster, giving the Red Sox a dramatic 9-8 win at Fenway Park after they had trailed 7-1 earlier in the afternoon.

Adam Duvall is 𝗛𝗜𝗠. pic.twitter.com/GW4qZnZuSY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2023

Duvall became the first player in MLB history to accomplish the following feats:

https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox is the first player in MLB history to come to the plate needing a single to complete the cycle and hit a walkoff HR instead.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaSTATS/status/1642323045904777217

https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox is the only MLB player to have a double, a triple, a walkoff HR and 5+ RBI all in the same game (since RBI became an official stat in 1920).— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaSTATS/status/1642312419383947266

Duvall was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent in January after he spent the majority of the last five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, including a World Series title in 2021.

The Red Sox and Orioles will wrap up their season-opening series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.