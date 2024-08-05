Adam Montgomery moved from NH prison to out-of-state facility

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire man who was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in the death of his daughter Harmony, has been transferred out of the New Hampshire State Prison for men in Concord.

The NH Department of Corrections said Sunday that Adam Montgomery is in secure custody within a correctional facility outside of the NHDOC system.

The agency said they're unable to provide any additional information on Adam Montgomery's location or the reasons for his transfer.

Adam Montgomery, 34, was sentenced to 45 years to life for murder and a minimum total of 11 more years — all to be served consecutively — for charges of falsifying evidence, tampering with a witness and second-degree assault. He received a suspended sentence of one year for the abuse of a corpse charge.

Following his sentencing, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement, “I am grateful to the judge, jury, and Department of Justice for delivering justice for Harmony. Adam Montgomery is a monster and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Montgomery applied in June to have his sentence in the case reviewed.

Investigators believe Harmony was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body has never found.

Kayla Montgomery, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury charges related to the investigation into the child’s disappearance, testified that her husband killed Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, while the family lived in their car after being evicted from their home.

Kayla Montgomery testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

The couple noticed the girl was dead hours later when the car broke down, at which time Adam Montgomery put her body in a duffel bag, Kayla Montgomery had testified.

For the next three months, she testified, Adam Montgomery moved the body from container to container and place to place. According to his wife, the locations included the trunk of a friend’s car, a cooler in the hallway of his mother-in-law’s apartment building, the ceiling vent of a homeless shelter and a workplace freezer.

Investigators believe Harmony's remains are somewhere along a 26-mile route that Adam Montgomery took with a rental truck into Massachusetts. The search has continued for Harmony, with more than 100 people looking for the little girl last week in the Rumney Marsh Reservation near the Saugus-Revere town line.

