Addis Red Sea in Boston’s South End Has Closed

A South End restaurant that has been in business for more than 30 years has shut down.

Eater Boston confirms (via Yelp) what several sources have told us over the past few days, that Addis Red Sea on Tremont Street has closed its doors, with Eater also confirming that the place appears to be vacant while its signage is gone as well. The Ethiopian restaurant, which first opened in 1988, went on the selling block in 2015 but it has remained in operation until now; a second location of the eatery had been on Mass. Ave. in Cambridge for a brief amount of time before closing in 2013.

The address for the now-closed Addis Red Sea in the South End was 544 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

More from Boston's Hidden Restaurants

Addis Red Sea in Boston's South End Is Up for Sale

Addis Red Sea in Boston's South End Remains Open; Sale Talk Appears to Be Over

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)