Admissions Frozen at Massachusetts Nursing Home After 83 COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Admissions have been frozen at Life Care Center nursing home in Leominster, Massachusetts, after two residents died and over 80 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there had been 50 resident COVID cases and 33 staff cases, the state Department of Health said. The facility houses up to 133 people.

A spokesperson for the nursing home told WBUR that 90% of the infected residents were asymptomatic or experienced only minor symptoms.

An admissions freeze has been in effect at the Leominster facility since Thursday. It is one of 10 long-term care facilities in the state currently under an admisions freeze. The full list can be found here.

The Department of Public Health said a state-supported Rapid Response Team was at the facility from Jan. 20 until Monday and the agency will continue to monitor the outbreak. The team consisted of 10-12 licensed nurses and certified nursing assistants and helped provide clinical care and perform hand hygiene and personal protective equipment audits.