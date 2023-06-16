Adult with gun arrested after fight outside Roxbury school

An adult spotted with a gun during a fight outside a Boston school was arrested on Friday, school district officials said.

The fight took place at dismissal outside the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury, Head of School Patreka Wood said in a letter to the community. Police quickly arrested the person, who wasn't associated with the school.

Boston police confirmed an adult was arrested after a fight and that a firearm was recovered.

Officials didn't name the person who was arrested or share more information about the circumstances around the fight, including if anyone was hurt.

Ambulances and multiple police vehicles were outside the school in the aftermath of the fight.