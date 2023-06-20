Local

Adult woman faked credentials, enrolled in 3 Boston high schools, district says

Families of students who might have interacted with the woman are being contacted directly by school officials and investigators

By Marc Fortier

Boston Public Schools

Police say they are investigating after an adult woman allegedly faked her credentials and was able to enroll in multiple Boston high schools.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement that she is "deeply troubled that an adult would breach the trust of our school communities by posting as a student," calling it "a case of extremely sophisticated fraud."

She said that as soon as school personnel identified the irregularities with the student's enrollment, the case was referred to Boston police, "who are now undertaking a criminal investigation."

Boston police confirmed Tuesday that there is an active investigation, but said no arrests have been made.

In a letter to parents, Skipper said the woman as been "discharged and is being ordered to stay away from Boston Public Schools (BPS) facilities." She said "at various points during the 2022-2023 school year," the woman attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School using the student transfer process and enrolling under different names.

She said a staff member noticed irregularities in the paperwork on file last week and reported it to district leadership.

Skipper said in the letter that though the investigation is still in its early stages, school officials have not identified any incidents of harm to students or staff. Families of students who might have interacted with the woman are being contacted directly by school officials and investigators.

The woman's name has not been released publicly.

