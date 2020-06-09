Local

Advocates Rally to Change the Name of Faneuil Hall

A "speak out" rally is scheduled at Faneuil Hall today calling on the city to change the name and create a commission on race relations

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 23: A lone pedestrian walks by Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall in Boston on March 23, 2020. The city of Boston gets emptier and emptier every day during the COVID-19 epidemic. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential workers to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus and issued a stay-at-home advisory. (Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Various faith and community leaders are renewing their call to change the name of Faneuil Hall, a downtown tourist attraction donated to the city by Peter Faneuil.

At a "speak out" rally being held by the New Democracy Coalition at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday at 12 p.m., Massachusetts residents will "decry racism in all forms." In a press release for the event, the organization argued that racism is reflected in many of the state's institutions including education, criminal justice and human services.  

“Massachusetts was the first state to abolish slavery, yet the residual effects of systemic racism remain," founder of the New Democracy Coalition Kevin Peterson said. "Now is the time when we can build on past successes and build a better environment for the future."

Activists have pushed for a citywide hearing on the feasibility of renaming Faneuil Hall in the past. The New Democracy Coalition is also calling for the establishment of a formal commission on race relations to recommend policy changes in Massachusetts relative to the state's racial climate.

