Aegean Restaurant in Framingham Is Apparently on the Auction Block

What had once been a pair of well-known Greek restaurants could be completely disappearing from the landscape, as its original location appears to be going up for auction.



According to a source, it looks like the Aegean Restaurant in Framingham is going on the auction block, with a Framingham Source article saying that the Route 30 dining spot appears to be scheduled for a foreclosure auction on February 25, while a Framingham Forward post shows that the restaurant had been late in renewing its common victualler license in December. The Framingham location of the Aegean Restaurant first opened approximately 40 years ago, and was joined by another location in Watertown in 2001; the Framingham outlet moved to its present location in 2005 while the Watertown location ended up shutting down in 2016.



Both posts mention that the Framingham location of the Aegean Restaurant was still open as of this weekend.



The address for the Aegean Restaurant in Framingham is 257 Cochituate Road (Route 30), Framingham, MA, 01701. Its website can be found at http://www.aegeanrestaurants.com/



