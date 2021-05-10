Aeronaut's Beer Garden Is Returning to Allston This Summer

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular beer garden that was unable to open last summer due to the pandemic is returning for the 2021 season.

According to its web page within the Zone 3 website, Aeronaut Allston is coming back this summer, with the note saying "Yes, things will look a bit different, but we're sure you can expect the same energy and community spirit as we continue our commitment to creating a special, welcoming, and safe place to gather." Last year, the beer garden had been hoping to open for its fifth season at Zone 3 (a Harvard-owned space along Western Avenue that includes retail popups, art installations, and public events), but the coronavirus outbreak led to their decision to remain closed for 2020.

Aeronaut Brewing Co. is based in Somerville, while another location--Aeronaut Cannery--is located in the old Down the Road Beer Co. space in Everett.

by Marc Hurwitz

