Aerosmith, New Kids on the Block and Bel Biv Devoe to Perform at Fenway in September

Just a day after their performance at the Grammy Awards, Aerosmith's 50th anniversary show has been announced, and they'll be back in the saddle at America's most beloved ballpark.

The "bad boys of Boston" will perform at Fenway Park on September 18. It will be their first performance at the ballpark since 2010.

Presale tickets for that show are available starting at 10 a.m.

The band was honored at the Grammys Sunday night as recipients of the MusiCares Person of the Year award for their charitable work in the Boston community, and performed two songs. One of those - "Livin' on the Edge" - featured an impromptu appearance from Lizzo, the pop-R&B singer and rapper that was nominated for eight awards.

New Kids on the Block and Bel Biv Devoe will perform at Fenway Park the following night, September 19. It's the only show New Kids on the Block is scheduled to play in 2020.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. "We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen."

Ticket presale for the NKOTB concert starts at noon tomorrow.