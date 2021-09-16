Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Afghan refugees

Afghan Refugees Set to Arrive in Mass., NH

All arrivals will be vetted by homeland security and everyone 12 years old and over will get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Jeff Saperstone

Nearly 10,000 Afghan refugees are being housed in Fort Bliss in El Paso while they’re vetted by the U.S. government.
NBC News

About 1,000 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in a matter of days.

The Associated Press reports that about 900 refugees will resettle in Massachusetts, and another 100 up north in New Hampshire. This is among the roughly 37,000 arriving in the U.S.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All arrivals will be vetted by homeland security and everyone 12 years old and over will get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But once they arrive, they'll need help. The Greater Lowell Community Foundation announced a new Afghan Resettlement Fund, which they say will help with housing, transportation and food.

Lowell is among several communities in New England preparing for an influx in refugees after thousands were airlifted out of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal of its military presence.

Gov. Charlie Baker says that Massachusetts is ready and willing to help.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Will Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver Reopen?

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID Surge, Delayed Medical Visits, Nurse Fatigue Contribute to Stress at Clinics

This article tagged under:

Afghan refugeesMassachusettsNew HampshireAfghanistanrefugees
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us