After 11-Year-Old Has Shirt Stolen After First Concert, Support Pours In

For 11-year old Connor Stuart of Weymouth, Massachusetts, seeing New Kids on the Block at his first concert at Fenway Park Friday night was memorable in more ways than one.

When it was over, a woman ripped his new concert T-shirt from his hand as he walked to the MBTA with his family.

"I just kept on thinking why someone would do that, and what made them do it," Stuart said.

Stuart's sister, Caitlin McArthur, was holding his other hand.

"He's like, 'Caitlin, this lady took my shirt,' and started crying. He was upset, and so I turned about to get my mom and sister's attention, who were further back and she just ran down the street," she said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New Kids on the Block means more than just a boy band to Stuart, as his dad would play the music for him before he died.

Stuart's sister, upset with what happened, shared his story on social media Friday night.

Soon after, so-called "Blockheads," or fans of New Kids, overwhelmed the family with messages of support online.

Fast forward to Sunday night — Connor got a video message from Donnie Wahlberg himself.

In that message, Wahlberg told Stuart he wanted to meet him next time he was in Boston and had some extra special souvenirs the band was sending his way.

And while Stuart was overwhelmed with his video message, even a little teary-eyed, with the thought of meeting Donnie next time he's in Boston — his mom says it's a life lesson for her son to see the goodness of people.

"I'm trying not to cry," said Sheri Stuart. "It just kind of restores your faith that there are good people out there."