After 2 tragic losses 8 years apart, family pushes for more life-saving AEDs

A family that dealt with two unimaginable tragedies eight years apart is finding purpose in helping prevent it from happening to other families.

Jeff Parker and his younger brother, Will, were both 18 when they died unexpectedly. In the years since, their family has advocated for automated external defibrillators to be widely available.

Jim Parker lovingly speaks about Jeff and the life he was meant to lead.

"We also called him the gentle giant. He was bigger than I am," Parker said. "Jeff wanted to be a teacher."

His life was cut short one spring afternoon in 1996 as the 18-year-old stepped of the lacrosse field, in the middle of the game that he loved.

"He was being substituted for," Parker explained. "Ran off the field, and then just keeled over."

Doctors immediately rushed to his aid, but Jeff Parker passed away.

Parker family Parker family

Then unbelievably, nearly eight years to the day later, it happened again to Jeff's younger brother. Jim Parker's youngest son, Will, was also 18 years old when he died.

"Some of his buddies were playing Frisbee in a field, so he stops to go play Frisbee with them, and he just keeled over when he got off of his bicycle," Parker said.

Again, a doctor immediately responded, but young Will couldn't be saved.

"All the way down, I was saying, you know, 'God, you can't do this to us twice,'" said Parker.

Parker family Parker family

Jeff and will were healthy young men. So what happened?

The Parkers would spend countless hours being tested, but no conclusive reason for the tragedies has been determined.

Their other two sons, now adults are living with implanted defibrillators in their chests, just in case.

"So should anything occur, it would shock their heart and get it going again," said Parker.

The family wonders if the two teenagers would still be here if there had been an automated external defibrillator, or AED, available when they collapsed.

"The more AEDs around, the more people will hopefully be saved," said Parker.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites one study showing cardiac arrest survival rates as high as 70% if an AED is used within two minutes. But the use of AEDs is low, due to lack of knowledge and availability, according to the CDC.

Parker says that can change with awareness.

"And with the technology with AEDs today, they walk you through how to do it," he said.

In the meantime, the Parkers are navigating unimaginable grief by remembering their sons and helping others.

"I would be glad to talk to anybody who's lost a child and try and help you, because it's not an easy process. And that's why AEDs, hopefully, would prevent a number of families that have to go through this."

A bill in the Massachusetts Legislature, the Preston Settles "Every Minute Counts" Act, would require every public athletic facility to have an AED and at least one person trained to use it.

Settles was a Newton teenager who died from sudden cardiac arrest after collapsing on a basketball court in 2022.