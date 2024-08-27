After 30 years of playing same numbers, Mass. man hits $2.64M Megabucks jackpot

After playing the same Megabucks numbers for over 30 years, a Massachusetts man finally hit the jackpot.

Kevin Connor, who's from the Rochdale village of Leicester, won the $2.64 million jackpot prize that took place Saturday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, who said he received a one-time payment of over $1.8 million before taxes.

Connor plays a combination of his wife's old landline number when they first began dating and his wife's favorite number, the commission said.

He bought the winning ticket last Wednesday after playing golf at Hillcrest Country Club on Pleasant Street, according to the commission.

The club received a $26,400 bonus for selling the ticket.

While in Maine with his family, Connor learned he had the winning numbers, the commission said.

"I woke up Sunday morning, picked up my phone, went right to the app, and beelined it to my Jeep to get my ticket and make sure I had the right numbers," he told the commission.

Aside from using his money to pay for his children's college tuition, he plans to buy himself new socks, Connor told the commission.

This marks the fourth Megabucks jackpot win since the game was redesigned on Nov. 12, 2023, according to the commission.