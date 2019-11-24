After 9 Overdoses in 16 hours, Police Warn of “Power” Heroin

Police in a Massachusetts community have issued a warning about a particular kind of heroin after responding to nine overdoses in 16 hours, one of them fatal

Police in one Massachusetts community have issued a warning about a particular kind of heroin after responding to nine overdoses in 16 hours.

Holyoke police said Saturday that they believe each of the people who overdosed on Friday had used heroin packaged in bags stamped with the word "POWER."

One of those who overdosed on Friday died, while the other eight were saved after receiving emergency medical help.

Authorities say that while they don't normally identify the stamps found on particular bags of heroin, they did so because the type involved in Friday's overdoses is so dangerous.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health there were 611 opioid-related overdose deaths in the state in the first six months of 2019.

