After a 2-Week Hiatus, Hockey is Back in Mass.

After two weeks away from the ice, hockey players across Massachusetts will be able play in indoor rinks again Saturday.

In October, ice and roller rinks were shut down for two weeks due to several new clusters that were traced back to hockey games and practices.

But when players and skaters return to the ice, they’ll need to adhere to new restrictions. Players, coaches and officials must wear masks at all times. Still, this is welcome news for hockey fans and youth hockey players, as well as skaters.

In October, Baker criticized “irresponsible” parents and coaches who didn’t cooperate with state contact tracers, including some who refused to supply team rosters.

“I know the shutdown wasn't welcome news, but youth hockey needs to make some changes,” he said. "We look forward to working with them."

Neighboring states including New Hampshire enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.

Those new rules come as new COVID-19 rules implemented by Gov. Charlie Baker took effect across Massachusetts Friday.

Restaurants and other businesses must now shut down by the new curfew of 10 p.m. Baker is requiring certain businesses to operate between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. And everyone in public spaces whether that is indoors or outside, must wear a mask at all times.

But not everyone is convinced the new rule will be effective

Violators of the new mask mandate could face a $300 fine if they don’t comply.