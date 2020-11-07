Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

After a 2-Week Hiatus, Hockey is Back in Mass.

After a governor-mandated shutdown, hockey rinks open back up Saturday

By Nia Hamm

A file photo of an empty hockey rink
Getty Images, File

After two weeks away from the ice, hockey players across Massachusetts will be able play in indoor rinks again Saturday.

In October, ice and roller rinks were shut down for two weeks due to several new clusters that were traced back to hockey games and practices.

But when players and skaters return to the ice, they’ll need to adhere to new restrictions. Players, coaches and officials must wear masks at all times. Still, this is welcome news for hockey fans and youth hockey players, as well as skaters.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather new england 1 hour ago

Record-High Temperatures in November

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

More Than 200 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Fitchburg Church

In October, Baker criticized “irresponsible” parents and coaches who didn’t cooperate with state contact tracers, including some who refused to supply team rosters.

“I know the shutdown wasn't welcome news, but youth hockey needs to make some changes,” he said. "We look forward to working with them."

Neighboring states including New Hampshire enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.

Those new rules come as new COVID-19 rules implemented by Gov. Charlie Baker took effect across Massachusetts Friday.

Restaurants and other businesses must now shut down by the new curfew of 10 p.m. Baker is requiring certain businesses to operate between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. And everyone in public spaces whether that is indoors or outside, must wear a mask at all times.

But not everyone is convinced the new rule will be effective

Violators of the new mask mandate could face a $300 fine if they don’t comply.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19hockeyGov. Charlie Baker
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us