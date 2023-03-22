After Baby Girl Seriously Hurt in Manchester, NH, Teen Is Arrested

A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 2-month old baby, sending the girl to a Boston hospital from New Hampshire with serious injuries earlier this month.

The baby was unresponsive when police were called to a residence on Conant Street on March 7, Manchester police said Wednesday, announcing the arrest.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors found she had head trauma and bruising. She was taken to a hospital in Boston to continue her treatment, given the extent of her injuries, police said.

Tommie Johnson, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree assault after police had issued a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was familiar with the girl, police said, but they didn't explain how.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The condition of the baby after her treatment wasn't immediately available.