police search

After carjacking in Milton, major police search near Blue Hills Reservation

Canton police said to expect a heavy police presence in the area of Route 138 and Green Street

By Asher Klein

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

Police are looking for two people, believed to be armed, near an edge of the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The police search stems from a carjacking that took place in Green Street on Milton, according to Canton police, who said they were helping with the search near the intersection of Green Street, which travels into Canton, and Route 138.

The intersection is near the Blue Hills Ski Area. Canton police said to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details about the carjacking and police search weren't immediately available, though police said a suspect displayed a gun at some point.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

police searchMassachusettsCantonmiltonarmed carjacking
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us