After carjacking in Milton, major police search near Blue Hills Reservation

Police are looking for two people, believed to be armed, near an edge of the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The police search stems from a carjacking that took place in Green Street on Milton, according to Canton police, who said they were helping with the search near the intersection of Green Street, which travels into Canton, and Route 138.

The intersection is near the Blue Hills Ski Area. Canton police said to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

The suspects are believed to be armed (firearm was shown). — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) December 27, 2023

More details about the carjacking and police search weren't immediately available, though police said a suspect displayed a gun at some point.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.