After Damaging Floods in RI, Senator Asks for Quick Federal Aid

As Rhode Island continued to be inundated by rain Tuesday, one of its U.S. senators asked the White House for urgent federal aid.

Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. And a flood warning remained in effect in northern parts of the state, extending into Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The torrential rainfall on Monday completely flooded part of Interstate 95 in Providence, along with other roads. A building in Providence collapsed amid the flood waters.

"While the full extent of damage will not be known until the water subsides, I urge you to provide any assistance that may be requested by the State in support of its recovery efforts," Sen. Jack Reed wrote to President Joe Biden Tuesday.

He said in a statement that the federal government should be ready to help local recovery and rebuilding efforts in the state.

Agency Director Peter Alviti said at a Monday news conference that the rain was overwhelming the drainage systems.

"It was simply that the rain came down at an intensity that exceeded its capacity to accept it," he said.

Even though commuters were expected to take to the roads after the long holiday weekend, Gov. Dan McKee advised people to "avoid unnecessary travel" and not to drive through floodwaters.

At Brown University, about 30 students were temporarily displaced from their dorm when rainwaters flooded a lower floor.

After several cars were nearly submerged on Charles Street in Providence on Monday, occupants had to be rescued by first responders with a life raft.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles closed its Providence branch office on Tuesday due to flooding. The office was expected to remain closed on Wednesday too.

In July, Providence had less than half an inch of rainfall in the third driest July on record. Half of the state was experiencing extreme drought and the rest was experiencing severe drought as of last week.