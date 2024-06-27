Boston

After Dorchester indecent assault on a child, police ask for help IDing this man

The indecent assault and battery took place June 6 about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Wainwright and Centre streets, according to police

By Asher Klein

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a child that took place Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Handout

Boston police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a child that took place in Dorchester several weeks ago.

Police shared images Thursday of the person, describing him as of medium build with short brown hair, a mustache and possibly in his 30s. In the surveillance images, he's wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and is carrying a greenish backpack and a plastic bag.

The indecent assault and battery took place June 6 about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Wainwright and Centre streets, according to police. The intersection is down the street from Reverend Loesch Family Park, though it wasn't clear if the incident took place there.

Anyone with information about what happened was strongly urged to contact detectives in the Boston police sexual assault unit by calling 617-343-4400, or by reaching out anonymously to the phone line 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to the number 27463, which spells CRIME.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

