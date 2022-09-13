Local

After Explosion at Northeastern, Other Boston Universities on Alert, Urge Caution

By Asher Klein and Thea DiGiammerino

The news that a person was hospitalized when a package delivered to a Northeastern University exploded Tuesday prompted other universities in the Boston area to issue alerts.

Also Tuesday night, Boston police were investigating a suspicious device in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts, close to Northeastern. More details about that device weren't immediately available.

Boston University police urged "all members of the community to be cautious" after the explosion, and for anyone who spotted a suspicious package to call 617-353-2121.

Statements from Harvard and MIT both said that their police departments were monitoring the situation and urged their own communities to be cautious as well.

There were no reports of suspicious packages being investigated at any Boston-area university besides Northeastern.

After a package exploded at a Northeastern University building Tuesday, Boston police, the FBI, Mayor Michelle Wu and others gave updates on the investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

