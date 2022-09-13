After Explosion at Northeastern, Other Boston Universities on Alert, Urge Caution

The news that a person was hospitalized when a package delivered to a Northeastern University exploded Tuesday prompted other universities in the Boston area to issue alerts.

Also Tuesday night, Boston police were investigating a suspicious device in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts, close to Northeastern. More details about that device weren't immediately available.

Boston University police urged "all members of the community to be cautious" after the explosion, and for anyone who spotted a suspicious package to call 617-353-2121.

Please be advised that there was a package explosion at Northeastern University at approximately 7:15PM. We are urging all members of the community to be cautious. Please report any suspicious packages by calling 617-353-2121. pic.twitter.com/2l4U0fJ5pm — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 14, 2022

Statements from Harvard and MIT both said that their police departments were monitoring the situation and urged their own communities to be cautious as well.

Harvard Alert: HUPD is aware of reports of a detonation of a suspicious package at Northeastern. We are working with law enforcement and increasing patrols on Harvard campuses. Out of abundance of caution we urge community members to report anything suspicious to 617-495-1212. — Harvard University (@Harvard) September 14, 2022

MIT Alert: Explosion at Northeastern U. MIT Police are urging all MIT community to be cautious. Please report any suspicious packages 6- — MIT Police (@MITPolice) September 14, 2022

There were no reports of suspicious packages being investigated at any Boston-area university besides Northeastern.

After a package exploded at a Northeastern University building Tuesday, Boston police, the FBI, Mayor Michelle Wu and others gave updates on the investigation.

