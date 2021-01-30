Local

After Failed Senate Bid, Former Mass. Rep. Kennedy to Take CNN Job

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has a new gig — offering commentary on CNN.

The Massachusetts Democrat made his debut appearance on the network Friday talking about efforts by Democrats in Washington to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

The move comes a day after Kennedy said he has “no plans to run for office again anytime soon” and launched a new initiative called the Groundwork Project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, gambled — and lost — by betting he could win the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary last year.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, a progressive, prevailed, and Kennedy became the first in his storied political dynasty to lose a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

