After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening

It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.

Dew points that range in the 40s and 50s Saturday will rise to the mid and upper-60s Sunday. Along with increasing clouds, the chance for showers and storms will crawl into northern new England by mid afternoon and reach central/southern New England by late afternoon and early evening.

This means that if you plan to do some outdoor grilling on this long holiday weekend, the odds are in your favor. Both Saturday and Sunday offer good conditions through the early afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Things start to deteriorate by 5 p.m. Sunday for Massachusetts and the rest of central/southwestern New England as the front travels south and brings more rain into the area Sunday night through Tuesday.

Our rainiest day will be Monday, with the heaviest batch of downpours expected late afternoon on Monday through the evening and they'll start to weaken by Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts may vary from 1-2” while some localized spots may go over that and suffer the risk of flash flooding.

With our system out by late Tuesday, improving and mostly sunny conditions will enhance an increase in temperatures and sunny skies for the second half of our work week.