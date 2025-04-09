After homemade explosive goes off near Chelsea apartments, man arrested, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly setting off a homemade explosive near a residential walkway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

No one was hurt in the blast next to a tree between two apartment buildings on Revere Beach Parkway near Broadway, Chelsea police said.

Douglas MacMillan, a 40-year-old Dorchester resident, was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges of malicious explosion and possessing an incendiary device, according to police.

He was due in Chelsea District Court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police didn't say how MacMillan was tracked down and taken into custody in Dorchester or share the suspected motivation for igniting the explosion, but they noted that the investigation involved surveillance footage of the blast, which caused a disturbance in the area.

The Chelsea bomb squad and local firefighters helped investigate along with state fire and police officials, police said.

"At a time when our region is preparing for major events like the Boston Marathon and Chelsea's own 250th celebration, it's critical that a clear message is sent — acts of this nature will be met with decisive enforcement," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said in a statement.