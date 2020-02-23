After Learning of Whitey Bulger LSD Tests, Juror Has Regrets

A juror in the murder and racketeering trial for the notorious Boston crime boss James "Whitey'' Bulger says she regrets voting in 2013 to convict him for murder.

Janet Uhlar's regret stems from dozens of letters Bulger wrote to her from prison.

In some, he describes his unwitting participation in a secret CIA experiment with LSD called MK-ULTRA. In it, doctors gave him the powerful hallucinogen without his knowledge while in prison. Bulger's lawyers never brought the program up in his federal trial.

Bulger terrorized Boston from the 1970s into the 1990s with a campaign of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking, then spent 16 years on the lam.

He was killed last year in prison.