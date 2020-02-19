Local
WAAF, Alternative Rock Mainstay, Has Been Sold, Will Change to Christian Programming

WAAF will stop broadcasting at 107.3 Friday

By Josh Sullivan

One of the Boston area's longtime hard rock radio stations has been sold and is expected to change to "contemporary Christian" programming.

Entercom Communications said Tuesday that WAAF 107.3 FM had been sold to Educational Media Foundation for $10.75 million in cash.

EMF will replace the radio station’s rock format with “contemporary Christian” programming, the Boston Herald reported.

Entercom said it would air WAAF on its existing HD radio stations, 104.1 HD2 and 93.7 HD2. It will also still be streamed on Radio.com.

WAAF will stop broadcasting at 107.3 Friday. The new programming is expected to start Saturday.

The station lost Greg Hill, the host of its morning show for nearly 30 years, to also WEEI — also owned by Entercom — over the summer.

