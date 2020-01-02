After Man’s Death in Hotel Room, Friend Raises Money for the Family

A friend of the man found dead in a hotel room after attending a company holiday party in Pembroke, Massachusetts, over the weekend is speaking out about his legacy.

Forty-one-year-old Joseph Amaral, of Marshfield, was an employee of Hi-Way Safety Systems. He was found dead at the Comfort Inn in Rockland Sunday morning. The Plymouth County District Attorney said the cause of death is under investigation.

Amaral's longtime friend Natioe Alves spoke with NBC10 Boston Thursday after helping Amaral's family pick out his burial plot. Alves would not comment on the investigation and said he is instead focused on raising money for Amaral's wife and six children.

"It's a total loss," Alves said. "He has six children ages 4 to 23. His oldest is best friends with my oldest. It hurts seeing kids without a father. Anybody can understand that."

Authorities said Amaral's death is the second fatal incident to happen after a party in Pembroke over the weekend for Hi-Way Safety systems employees.

Another worker, Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, will be back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Friday. He is charged with hitting and killing a 13-year-old girl in his company truck on his way home from the party. Another 13-year-old is in critical condition after the crash.

Prosecutors said Goodsell, whose driving record includes three previous suspensions, admitted to getting drunk and using cocaine prior to the crash after a party at his boss's home.

NBC10 Boston obtained the Pembroke police log that shows officers responded to the home where the party happened for a report of non-aggravated assault Sunday morning. Police would not release further details.

MassDOT has said it is reviewing its relationship with Hi-Way Safety Systems. Based in Rockland, the company provides a range of pavement marking, road safety and traffic control services for private contractors and local, state and federal agencies, according to its website.

When NBC10 Boston stopped by the company's Rockland office Thursday, a sign on the door referred all questions about the investigation to the company's attorney, who did not respond to requests for comment.

As the investigation moves forward, a vigil for 13-year-old Claire Zisseron, who was killed, and 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, who was injured, will be held this weekend. It is scheduled for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Brewster Gardens in Plymouth.