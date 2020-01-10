After MIT Review of Epstein Donations, Professor Put on Leave

A monthslong investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's donations to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was released by the university Friday, revealing that a professor of mechanical engineering was put on leave.

The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm, also found that three MIT vice presidents knew Epstein had donated to the MIT Media Lab in 2013, after his sex offense conviction, and didn't stop it.

The 61-page report said that there wasn't a policy in place that the vice presidents' decision would have violated, but called it "the result of collective and significant errors in judgment that resulted in serious damage to the MIT community."

Professor of mechanical engineering Seth Lloyd was put on paid administrative leave after the investigation found that he was one of two people at MIT to have invited Epstein nine times between 2013 and 2017 and didn't inform the university that Epstein, who died last year while in jail on federal sex trafficking charges, had made two donations to Lloyd or a personal gift of $60,000, MIT said.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif was not found to have known about the donations. Reid has acknowledged thanking Epstein for an earlier donation to the school in a standard letter prepared by his staff.

The initial revelation that Epstein had donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to MIT over several years caused uproar, including student protests calling for Reif's resignation, and led to the resignation of Joi Ito, the director of the MIT Media Lab, where much of the money was donated.