After Month of Record-Setting Visitors, Big Crowds Expected in Salem for Halloween

Spooky Season is coming to a head Monday in Salem, Massachusetts, after weeks of record-setting crowds enjoying the Halloween festivities in the Witch City.

If you're planning on visiting for Halloween, city leaders are asking you not to drive in. Instead, revelers are urged to use public transportation like the train or ferry.

Halloween is expected to be even busier. The downtown roads will be closed by 11 a.m. Monday.

Downtown streets are set to close by 3 p.m. Monday, and possibly earlier if needed. Meanwhile, "no parking" signs are posted all across the area, so parking will be extremely limited.

Downtown garages and lots were already full by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Salem is seeing record-setting crowds this year, as people head to town for all of the Haunted Happenings. In a prior news conference, Mayor Kim Driscoll attributed the high visitor volume to pent up demand from the pandemic, and the release of Hocus Pocus II.

She also said that the additional crowds are likely linked to Halloween's growing popularity as a consumer spending holiday. Many local businesses are enjoying a big boom in business, thanks to the large crowds.

"It’s been cool to see everybody back," Madeleine Shopoff of Salem said. "Doesn’t seem that much worse than last year but maybe just handling it better."

Crowds are expected to be even bigger Monday night.

Click here for a full breakdown of road closures and parking restrictions.

You can find a full list of Salem's Haunted Happenings here. Officials also encourage people to download the Destination Salem app. For road closure updates and parking capacity information, click here.