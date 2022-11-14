After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Faces Drug Charges

A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency.

Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown was arrested and now faces several drugs-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Hyde Park Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of an overdose, the release said. When officers showed up, they found fire and EMs crews helping multiple people who had overdosed, police said. Everyone became conscious again after first responders administered Narcan to them. Four adults ended up in the hospital.

Officers learned the people who overdosed "snorted a powdery substance," and found a fanny pack that had 11 small bags of a white powdery substance inside it. It belonged to another person on scene, identified as Eatherton, police said.

Eatherton is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.