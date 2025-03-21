Cambridge

After nearly 2 years, Kiin is getting ready to open in East Cambridge

By Boston Restaurant Talk

California Sushi Roll with crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and rice displayed on wooden serving tray.
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening in Cambridge after being in the works for nearly two years.

According to a Bluesky post from @troysch1.bsky.social, Kiin looks like it is close to opening in the former Similans space on First Street in East Cambridge, with an Instagram post from @bostonbudgetplumbing this week seeming to confirm this, saying that "Our team is all smiles as we help @kiinthaisushi make necessary plumbing + gas repairs for their grand opening in Cambridge!" The Instagram page for the restaurant mentions that the restaurant will feature sushi, ramen, and Thai food while also saying that it is affiliated with Chicken & Co in North Cambridge. 

The address for Kiin is 145 First Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. Its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/kiinthaisushi/

[Earlier Article]Kiin Thai Plans to Open in the Former Similans Space in East Cambridge

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

